After multiple days of heavy rainfall in Springfield, we’ll be starting Saturday off to a dry start. The morning and afternoon hours are going to be quiet with high temperatures over the 80-degree mark and mostly cloud conditions.

However, we will drastically switch gears later tonight as a cold front will be pushing through the Ozarks creating an enhanced risk of severe weather.

Thunderstorms will start to develop in Eastern Kansas in the early evening hour. These strong storms move into our region as the night progresses. An early cluster of supercells is expected to transform into a solid line of severe weather. The main concern for our area is damaging wind gusts up to 60-70 mph and flooding due to heavy rainfall (3-6″ in localized areas).

Areas to the west will see the brunt of the impactful weather, thankfully the threat of tornadoes is currently low. We will be tracking the imminent severe weather and providing updates throughout the night.

Rain can linger into the morning hour on Sunday, before gradual cloud clearing. Temperatures on the backside of the cold front will be mild. As temps in the mid to upper 70s are expected for the upcoming week.