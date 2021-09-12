September 12 Overnight Forecast

It’s very quiet and it’s unusually warm. These two things will continue into Monday, but we’ve got some changes as the rest of the week unfolds.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and comfortable temperatures. The dry air is allowing temperatures to cool off at night and we’ll see readings bottom out in the low to mid-60s Monday morning.

Monday looks sunny and warm. The smoke has thinned out, but it will still likely be a bit hazy. Temperatures will climb through the 80s with highs around 90° common over Southwest Missouri.







A cold front will move into the area by Tuesday evening. This will come as moisture moves in from the south. There should be a bit more cloud cover with a few isolated showers possible during the afternoon, mainly closer to Central Missouri where the front will be located. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s.

The risk for rain will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday as the front drops south. The coverage of rainfall will be more widespread, but there will still be spots that don’t see any. Clouds will be more widespread too and this should finally trim the heat back to more normal levels.

The front will wash out over the area Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week with highs back in the upper 80s Friday into the weekend. A few spotty showers may be possible through Friday, but the overall pattern looks to dry out by the weekend. Temperatures through the weekend will remain close to 10° above normal.