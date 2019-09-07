Saturday, September 7 Forecast

Hot & humid conditions stick around for the weekend —

Springfield hit 90° for the fifth day in a row, above average for this time of year yesterday.

The comfortable conditions will not stick around long. It will be a pleasant morning but by the afternoon temperatures will once again be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with muggy conditions.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There is a chance for showers, especially in Central Missouri where a line of shower and storms will set up. Those storms could clip our most northern counties, maybe dipping a little furth but otherwise, we will stay mostly dry through the day.

Not much will change into the week. We’ll keep temperatures feeling summery, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Our pattern starts to break down by the end of the week with a front that will push through, finally bringing a little relief and a better chance of showers and storms. This is something we will continue to update you on as time gets closer.

Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 66°
% ° 66°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 70°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 72°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 71°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
68°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
67°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
68°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
82°

79°

8 PM
Clear
3%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

Saturday, September 28th