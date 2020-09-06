Saturday, September 5 Overnight Forecast

We had a spotty shower or two today but overall it was a warm and humid day. That continues into the rest of this weekend before a cold front comes in on Tuesday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday, the humidity will start to uptick once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine for your plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday, for Labor Day, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

A strong cold front will push into the Ozarks Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing us much needed rain and our first taste of fall.

Tuesday, temperatures will still top off in the middle 80’s before that cold front pushes in. The front comes in, brings showers, and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look wet and cool. Temperatures will top off int he upper 60’s with showers likely all day. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50’s to the upper 50’s.

Temperatures start to rebound next weekend.

Few Clouds

Springfield

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A mostly clear sky. Low around 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

91° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 69°

Sunday

89° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 89° 69°

Monday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 86° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 52°
Showers
Showers 50% 69° 52°

Thursday

66° / 51°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 66° 51°

Friday

68° / 51°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 68° 51°

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Clear
3%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
4%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
5%
69°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

