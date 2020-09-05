Saturday, September 5 Forecast

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be less humid too! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Sunday, the humidity will start to uptick once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine for your weekend plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday, for Labor Day, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions once again. Overnight lows will drop into upper 60’s.

A strong cold front will push into the Ozarks Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing us much needed rain and our first taste of fall.

Tuesday, temperatures will still top off in the middle 80’s before that cold front pushes in. The front comes in, brings showers, and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look wet and cool. Temperatures will top off int he upper 60’s with showers likely all day. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50’s to the upper 50’s.

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low around 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 59°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 83° 59°

Saturday

86° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 64°

Sunday

88° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 88° 67°

Monday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 90° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 86° 58°

Wednesday

68° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 68° 53°

Thursday

69° / 52°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 69° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

1 AM
Clear
3%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
3%
63°

64°

4 AM
Clear
6%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
6%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
6%
63°

59°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
59°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
82°

78°

8 PM
Clear
2%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

10 PM
Clear
3%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
4%
72°

