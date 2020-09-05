Saturday, September 5 Forecast

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be less humid too! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Sunday, the humidity will start to uptick once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine for your weekend plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday, for Labor Day, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions once again. Overnight lows will drop into upper 60’s.

A strong cold front will push into the Ozarks Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing us much needed rain and our first taste of fall.





Tuesday, temperatures will still top off in the middle 80’s before that cold front pushes in. The front comes in, brings showers, and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look wet and cool. Temperatures will top off int he upper 60’s with showers likely all day. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50’s to the upper 50’s.