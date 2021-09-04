Saturday, September 4 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 86° 67°

Sunday

82° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 60°

Monday

87° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Tuesday

90° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 64°

Wednesday

82° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 59°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 61°

Friday

87° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 87° 65°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
70°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
69°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
67°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
68°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
69°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

73°

8 PM
Clear
2%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
2%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
4%
67°

Scattered showers and storms are still moving east. Most of the activity is south of I-44. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the 60s, with a chance for scattered storms south of I-44. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The cold front sweeps through tonight, bringing the chance for showers and storms over. Early Sunday morning, a few scattered showers and storms are possible along the Missouri/Arkansas border.

By Sunday, the front will bring cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The day will start cloudy, but the clouds will decrease throughout the day with mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon.

Labor Day, the forecast is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a high pressure dominating the region. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday before the pattern shifts gears. By mid-next week temperatures will be cooling off, and the pattern will shift gears once more, bringing mild conditions.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F A few showers possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain Shower

Branson

73°F Rain Shower Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Harrison

73°F Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

