Saturday, September 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 72°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 86° 67°

Sunday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Monday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 65°

Tuesday

91° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 59°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
76°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
86°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
85°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

72°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

72°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
72°

71°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
71°

71°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
71°

As the cold front moves closer to the Ozarks, the chance for stronger storms will slide south of I-44 tomorrow, with gusty winds and flooding being the primary threat.

The best chance for the showers and storms will be south of I-44, but showers or two can’t be ruled out north of the interstate.

The cold front sweeps through tonight, bringing a complex of thunderstorms north of I-44, with some scattered across the Ozarks. Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening will have the best chance for some stronger side.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of I-44 until tonight at 7 pm. Some areas have the potential to receive between 1-3 inches with a localized heavy amount possible. Temperatures are going to range from the upper 70s to the low 90s depending on where you are because of the front. Humidity levels will be higher before the front moves through. Then it will decrease into the comfy category.

By Sunday, the front will bring cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, if the system moves out slower there will be a better chance for some storms. If it moves out faster, then the chance for showers and storms will decrease. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day.

The front moves out and brings the rain along with it. Labor Day, the forecast is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a high pressure dominating the region. By mid-next week temperatures will be cooling off, and the pattern will shift gears once more, bringing mild conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Low around 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Low around 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Overcast. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Overcast. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Hurricane IDA Red Cross

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100