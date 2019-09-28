Saturday, September 28 Forecast

Rain Chances Saturday, heat makes a comeback —

It is the battle of the seasons this week. We have had both fall-like days and summer-like days. Today was one of those summer-like days with temperatures topping off near 90°. We will get a slight break for Saturday but then the heat and humidity return for much of next week.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with increasing clouds. Showers will stay mainly to our north and west with a shower or two becoming strong. Otherwise, warm and muggy conditions area-wide.

Saturday, a front will sag south bringing a chance of showers and storms to the Ozarks. A few could become strong to severe with the main threats being large hail up the size of quarters, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and heavy rain. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a washout. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday, the heat returns. An area of high pressure will build in from the south and east, bringing with it the heat and humidity. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s once again.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

We are on track for one of the warmest Septembers on record here in Springfield. October begins on Tuesday with hot, humid, and well above average temperatures. A front will push through Wednesday into Thursday bringing our next chance at rain.