Saturday, September 26 Overnight Forecast

Plenty of sunshine today, more summer-like than fall with temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s! More 80’s tomorrow with rain chances and cool conditions to follow.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday will start off dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Rain chances uptick starting Sunday afternoon/evening. A cold front will come through Sunday into Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models have been consistent with rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Some showing up to an inch of rainfall, generally looking at a little less for most of us.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds after the showers move out with temperatures in the middle 60’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s.

Tuesday temps will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.







Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.

More sunshine expected for the end of the week.