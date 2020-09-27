Saturday, September 26 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Plenty of sunshine today, more summer-like than fall with temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s! More 80’s tomorrow with rain chances and cool conditions to follow.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday will start off dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Rain chances uptick starting Sunday afternoon/evening. A cold front will come through Sunday into Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models have been consistent with rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Some showing up to an inch of rainfall, generally looking at a little less for most of us.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds after the showers move out with temperatures in the middle 60’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s.

Tuesday temps will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.

More sunshine expected for the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Generally clear. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Generally clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 61°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 85° 61°

Sunday

84° / 54°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 84° 54°

Monday

66° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 66° 47°

Tuesday

67° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 67° 49°

Wednesday

72° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 47°

Thursday

66° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 43°

Friday

64° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 64° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Clear
4%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
6%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
7%
65°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
61°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

71°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

66°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

62°

7 PM
Rain
70%
62°

59°

8 PM
Rain
70%
59°

58°

9 PM
Showers
60%
58°

58°

10 PM
Showers
60%
58°

Trending Stories