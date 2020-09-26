Saturday, September 26 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend looks more like summer than fall. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday night clouds will start to increase ahead of some showers. A cold front will come through Sunday into Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models have been consistent with rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Some showing up to an inch of rainfall, something we really could use.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds after the showers move out with temperatures in the middle 60’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s.

Tuesday temps will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 61°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 61°

Saturday

87° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 87° 62°

Sunday

85° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 20% 85° 54°

Monday

66° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 66° 49°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 69° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

1 AM
Clear
6%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
7%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
7%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
7%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
11%
61°

61°

6 AM
Clear
11%
61°

61°

7 AM
Clear
11%
61°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
62°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
66°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
2%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
4%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
5%
68°

Trending Stories