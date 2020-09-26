Saturday, September 26 Forecast

This weekend looks more like summer than fall. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday night clouds will start to increase ahead of some showers. A cold front will come through Sunday into Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models have been consistent with rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Some showing up to an inch of rainfall, something we really could use.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds after the showers move out with temperatures in the middle 60’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s.

Tuesday temps will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.