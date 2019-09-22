Saturday, September 21 Overnight Forecast

Flash Flood Watch through Monday Morning —

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for counties north and west of I-44 until Monday morning. Several inches of rain are expected. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

Showers and storms today held off here in Springfield, but there were scattered showers across the Ozarks, especially north and west of the interstate. We’ll keep the chance of an isolated shower or two through the overnight hours but otherwise mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday a front will push through the Ozarks bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rain. Areas that received rain Saturday are more susceptible to flooding. Temperatures will range from the upper 70’s to middle 80’s where rain holds off just a little bit longer. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60s’ as clouds and showers move out of the Ozarks.

Monday for the first official day of Fall and for the start of your workweek, it will be a nice day! Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s but thanks to the cold front from Sunday, a drier, more comfortable air mass will move in making conditions feel like Fall! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Unfortunately, the sunshine will not stick around long. We will enter a wet pattern with a chance of showers and storms from Tuesday through Thursday. Timing and totals are still something that will need to be determined as time gets closer to the middle of the week. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s each day.

Friday into Saturday look dry with a few clouds. We will then enter another hot pattern with above-average temperatures once again for the end of September and into October.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Sunday

81° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 59°

Monday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Tuesday

77° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 77° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 62°

Thursday

79° / 68°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 79° 68°

Friday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 70°

