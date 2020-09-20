Saturday, September 19 Overnight Forecast

It was another fall-like day today with temperatures in the lower and middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. We keep these conditions into much of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with mostly starry skies.

Sunday will be gorgeous again with temperatures in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s with clear skies.

To start off your work week next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into much of the week with overnight lows creeping back up into the upper 50’s. You can still expect mostly sunny skies with little to no rain chances.

The first official day of Fall is Tuesday! Temperatures will be very fall-like, in the upper 70’s with a few clouds.

The next big thing to watch is Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but a few models are indicating some showers Tuesday or Wednesday from this storm. Something to keep an eye on.

By the end of next week, temperatures will be in the lower 80’s with quiet and dry conditions continuing. Rain chances start to uptick by the end of next weekend.

