Saturday, September 19 Forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and quiet with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s, making for cool nights, open-window weather again!

To start off your work week next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into much of the week with overnight lows creeping back up into the upper 50’s. You can still expect mostly sunny skies with little to no rain chances, not great for our drought conditions.

By the end of next week, temperatures will be in the lower 80’s with quiet and dry conditions continuing. Rain chances start to uptick by the end of next weekend.