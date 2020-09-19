Saturday, September 19 Forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and quiet with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s, making for cool nights, open-window weather again!

To start off your work week next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into much of the week with overnight lows creeping back up into the upper 50’s. You can still expect mostly sunny skies with little to no rain chances, not great for our drought conditions.

By the end of next week, temperatures will be in the lower 80’s with quiet and dry conditions continuing. Rain chances start to uptick by the end of next weekend.

Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear. Low 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Some passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 50°
Clear
Clear 10% 77° 50°

Saturday

77° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 77° 50°

Sunday

79° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 79° 52°

Monday

80° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 80° 55°

Tuesday

80° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 80° 56°

Wednesday

82° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 56°

Thursday

82° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

2 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
4%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
5%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
5%
52°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
50°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°