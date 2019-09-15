Saturday, September 14 Overnight Forecast

Summery temperatures return, continue into the week —

After a pleasant overnight and morning, the humidity and higher temperatures returned today. Temperatures topped off in the middle and upper 80’s across the Ozarks with plenty of sunshine and slightly more humid conditions courtesy of southerly winds.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly starry skies and muggy conditions.

Sunday, the 90° temperatures return to the area once again under mostly sunny skies but hot and humid. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will stay in the 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

This summery stretch will continue into the middle of the week with temperatures in the 90’s and plenty of sunshine. Wednesday, a few clouds will move in ahead of a weak front that will push in Thursday. This front will bring an uptick to our rain chances Thursday and Friday. Neither day will be a washout and not everyone will see rain as of right now, that could change, so keep up to date with the forecast. Saturday looks to be dry ahead of another front late into the weekend and early next week.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Sunday

92° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Monday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Tuesday

92° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Friday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Saturday, September 28th