Saturday, September 14 Forecast

Sunshine and humid conditions returns for the weekend —

After a gloomy, rainy, but cooler day today, tonight will be cool and comfortable with clearing skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across the Ozarks.

Saturday, winds will shift out of the south once again, bringing in more humid conditions and higher temperatures. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday, we will continue to heat up with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday for the start of the workweek, temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s with hot and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

We will stay hot and humid with 90° temperatures through midweek before a cold front pushes through Thursday bringing a chance of showers to the Ozarks both Thursday and Friday with temperatures dropping into the 80’s.