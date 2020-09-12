Saturday, September 12 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Nice night ahead!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The last piece of our stalled cold front is finally working east this evening. Expect winds to shift north with cooler, drier air rolling in.

Tonight, we’ll have mostly clear skies and comfortable lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday will be gorgeous! Mostly sunny and low humidity, highs will hover the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

We’ll keep the nice weather going into early next week. Expect sunshine and lower 80’s with high pressure in control through Tuesday. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 50’s by Monday and Tuesday mornings.

By Wednesday we could find some showers to the southeast as tropical remnants filter north. Tropical Storm Sally is now sitting off the Florida Peninsula. Sally is expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the Louisiana/ Florida coastline early next week.

For now, it looks like a cold front will sweep Sally’s remnants east of us Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Stay tuned for the latest on that!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 60°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 78° 60°

Sunday

80° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 58°

Monday

80° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 80° 57°

Tuesday

83° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 62°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 10% 84° 65°

Thursday

81° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 81° 60°

Friday

80° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
4%
76°

72°

8 PM
Clear
6%
72°

69°

9 PM
Clear
6%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
7%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
7%
67°

65°

12 AM
Clear
8%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
8%
64°

64°

2 AM
Clear
8%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
11%
63°

63°

4 AM
Clear
9%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
8%
62°

61°

6 AM
Clear
8%
61°

60°

7 AM
Sunny
9%
60°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
62°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
66°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now