Well there’s no doubt about it, the frigid fall temperatures have finally arrived here in the Ozarks.

Yesterday temperatures quickly tanked due to a dry cold frontal passage in the afternoon hour. With overnight temperatures in the 30’s we have to go back to May 21 since we experienced temperatures that cold in the Ozarks.

Things will start to warm up for Sunday but not all that much as the high temperature will be around 70 degrees. After Sunday, we can expect dry conditions and mild conditions before a warm-up will arrive in the middle of the work week.