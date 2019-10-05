Saturday, October 5 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Cold front stalls to the south tonight/ tomorrow, keeping showers in the forecast

Showers/ storms are moving across the Ozarks tonight ahead of a cold front.

As the cold front gets closer, it will stall to the south in southern Missouri overnight. This will keep showers in the forecast tonight into tomorrow. Clouds hang around with lows in the middle 50’s.

By Sunday, our front hangs tight to the south, keeping showers lingering south of I-44 through the afternoon. Clouds stay socked in on north winds, so highs will be chilly! Temperatures likely get stuck in the low to middle 60’s across the Ozarks, 10 degrees below average.

By Monday morning a Canadian high pressure will kick the front out and clear out our skies. Clearing skies and dry air will have temperatures drop, lows could be in the upper 40’s as the kiddos go back to school!

Monday will be a beautiful fall day. Mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

Temperatures get cool again going into Tuesday morning as the center of our high takes hold of the Ozarks. Lows drop into the low to middle 40’s.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal low to middle 70’s hang around through Wednesday. Wednesday could be a bit breezy with winds out of the south ahead of our next cold front.

Thursday our next front arrives with showers/ storms. Temperatures will be in the middle 70’s. Rain could linger on Friday with chilly upper 50’s/ lower 60’s.

The Canadian air mass that comes in behind Thursday’s front will be the chilliest yet! Lows near 40 degrees are possible by Saturday morning, highs in the lower 60’s Saturday afternoon!

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

82° / 56°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 82° 56°

Sunday

64° / 47°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 64° 47°

Monday

70° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 45°

Tuesday

72° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 49°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 57°

Thursday

76° / 47°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 76° 47°

Friday

59° / 40°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 59° 40°

Humidity

