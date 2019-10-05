Saturday, October 5 Overnight Forecast

Cold front stalls to the south tonight/ tomorrow, keeping showers in the forecast

Showers/ storms are moving across the Ozarks tonight ahead of a cold front.

As the cold front gets closer, it will stall to the south in southern Missouri overnight. This will keep showers in the forecast tonight into tomorrow. Clouds hang around with lows in the middle 50’s.

By Sunday, our front hangs tight to the south, keeping showers lingering south of I-44 through the afternoon. Clouds stay socked in on north winds, so highs will be chilly! Temperatures likely get stuck in the low to middle 60’s across the Ozarks, 10 degrees below average.

By Monday morning a Canadian high pressure will kick the front out and clear out our skies. Clearing skies and dry air will have temperatures drop, lows could be in the upper 40’s as the kiddos go back to school!

Monday will be a beautiful fall day. Mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

Temperatures get cool again going into Tuesday morning as the center of our high takes hold of the Ozarks. Lows drop into the low to middle 40’s.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal low to middle 70’s hang around through Wednesday. Wednesday could be a bit breezy with winds out of the south ahead of our next cold front.

Thursday our next front arrives with showers/ storms. Temperatures will be in the middle 70’s. Rain could linger on Friday with chilly upper 50’s/ lower 60’s.

The Canadian air mass that comes in behind Thursday’s front will be the chilliest yet! Lows near 40 degrees are possible by Saturday morning, highs in the lower 60’s Saturday afternoon!