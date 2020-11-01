Saturday, October 31 Overnight Forecast

Today featured all treats and no tricks on this Halloween! Temperatures topped off in the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine. It was breezy ahead of a front that will move in tonight into Sunday bringing cooler conditions.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly starry skies and a full moon. This is the second full moon of the month.

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. With dry conditions and breezy winds, there is a concern for fire dangers. Limit outdoor burning Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A morning freeze is possible Monday morning.

Monday looks cool with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday we start to warm up into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will warm up too in the upper 40’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet as we head into a warming trend. Sunshine can be expected every day with temperatures warming into the lower 70’s by the middle and end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low near 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Generally fair. Low near 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Few Clouds

Branson

52°F Few Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Rolla

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 38°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 65° 38°

Sunday

53° / 27°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 53° 27°

Monday

60° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 47°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 49°

Thursday

71° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 71° 50°

Friday

71° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

6 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

43°

6 PM
Clear
0%
43°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

8 PM
Clear
0%
38°

