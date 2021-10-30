That pesky system that brought the gloomy weather the past few days is moving east of the region, and high pressure will set in just in time for the weekend! The clouds will move east with the low pressure bringing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon and warmer temperatures. Today will be a clear and chilly night, a perfect time to watch for witches and ghosts! Sunday, the sun comes back out with cooler temperatures. The nice weather will spill over into Monday before a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week.
Saturday, October 30 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo47°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson50°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 54%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent