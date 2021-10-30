Saturday, October 30 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 49° 41°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

59° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 39°

Monday

53° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 53° 37°

Tuesday

47° / 37°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 37°

Wednesday

43° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 43° 34°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
46°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
46°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
46°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
44°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
45°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
56°

52°

7 PM
Clear
4%
52°

49°

8 PM
Clear
4%
49°

47°

9 PM
Clear
5%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
5%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
5%
44°

That pesky system that brought the gloomy weather the past few days is moving east of the region, and high pressure will set in just in time for the weekend! The clouds will move east with the low pressure bringing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon and warmer temperatures. Today will be a clear and chilly night, a perfect time to watch for witches and ghosts! Sunday, the sun comes back out with cooler temperatures. The nice weather will spill over into Monday before a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

50°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

