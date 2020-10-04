Saturday, October 3 Overnight Forecast

We had a few light showers today, a few locations picked up about a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Otherwise, we saw mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Back into the 60’s for Sunday before 80’s return for this week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible by morning. Some patchy drizzle is also possible by morning with a cold front coming through overnight.

Sunday, a few clouds will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Some patchy frost could be possible, something to keep an eye on, but you might want to cover your sensitive plants.

Monday will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s but with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine, more summer-like than fall. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s. Wednesday into Thursday a quiet cold front will come in and just knock our temperatures back a few degrees, no rain is expected.

Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

Mild temperatures continue into the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

55°F Few Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 70° 45°

Sunday

65° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 65° 39°

Monday

70° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 52°

Tuesday

80° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 54°

Wednesday

84° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 53°

Thursday

79° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 53°

Friday

82° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
50°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

54°

7 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

