Saturday, October 3 Overnight Forecast

We had a few light showers today, a few locations picked up about a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Otherwise, we saw mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Back into the 60’s for Sunday before 80’s return for this week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible by morning. Some patchy drizzle is also possible by morning with a cold front coming through overnight.

Sunday, a few clouds will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Some patchy frost could be possible, something to keep an eye on, but you might want to cover your sensitive plants.







Monday will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s but with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine, more summer-like than fall. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s. Wednesday into Thursday a quiet cold front will come in and just knock our temperatures back a few degrees, no rain is expected.





Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

Mild temperatures continue into the end of next week.