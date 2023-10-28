I hope you made the most of those warm late October temperatures because they disappeared yesterday. In a flash too. Temperatures dropped 30 degrees in 6 hours.

It will only get colder and colder for the next couple of days. The high temperature for your Saturday will be contained in the low 50s. There is a slight chance for scattered rain showers for the morning, but widespread rainfall is expected for Saturday afternoon.

Rain will carry into the evening hour before calming down for overnight. Sunday will be similar to your Saturday as we kick the morning off with scattered rain chances before an additional wave of widespread rain pushes through the Ozarks. Temperatures will start in the low 40s and quickly decrease as the day progresses.

Rain will stop by the time the work week kicks off making way for a dry but very chilly Halloween. Temperatures for trick-or-treating will be in the 30s with feels like temperatures in the 20s.