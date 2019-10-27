Saturday, October 26 Overnight Forecast

Drying out Sunday, rain chances this week —

We started off today with temperatures in the 40’s and scattered showers that continued for most of the day. Those showers will move out through the rest of the overnight hours taking the clouds with it. Patchy to dense fog is likely with saturated grounds and light winds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday we are finally drying out! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with mostly starry skies.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will stay mild, in the lower and middle 60’s with increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. With this round of showers, behind it, will be a cold blast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look cooler with a chance of showers both days. We are not looking at washout days but rounds of showers can be expected with temperatures only topping off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s.

Thursday, a few showers will be leftover early with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures stay cold in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s making for a cold night of trick-or-treating for the kids.

Friday and Saturday, temperatures stay in the 50’s but with plenty of sunshine.

SECSL

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 41°
Periods of light rain
Periods of light rain 60% 50° 41°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 42°

Monday

63° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 39°

Tuesday

50° / 37°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 50° 37°

Wednesday

46° / 34°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 40% 46° 34°

Thursday

44° / 28°
Rain and snow showers
Rain and snow showers 10% 44° 28°

Friday

50° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 50° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
45°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
10%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
10%
55°

