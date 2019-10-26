Saturday, October 26 Forecast

More rain Saturday, drying out Sunday —

We are on day 2 of gloomy and rainy conditions. We have one more to go. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with showers increasing through the night after a brief break this afternoon.

A piece of energy that was left behind from showers will move in the Ozarks introducing another shower chance on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

When all is said and done, we could be looking at anywhere between 2-3+ inches of rainfall in extreme southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Here is Springfield, anywhere between 1-2″ is possible. Totals become lighter the further north and east you go.

Sunday we finally break the cycle and temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few clouds filter in before rain chances return on Tuesday. Showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 40’s and 50’s. Behind those showers will be cold air by the middle and end of next week. While actual temperatures are still uncertain, the big story is that temperatures will get cold for the middle and end of next week.