Saturday, October 24 Overnight Forecast

It was a cloudy and cool fall-like day today. More clouds Sunday before rain chances return with below-average temperatures this week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with cloudy skies.

Sunday will be dry to start and temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. A few peeks of sunshine are possible. Rain chances return later in the day and into the overnight hours. A colder airmass will build in Sunday night so temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s and that is where we will start off on Monday.

Monday we start in the lower 40’s and temperatures will drop into the 30’s during the afternoon. Rounds of showers and drizzle will be possible on Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s. For most of the area, it looks like temperatures will remain warm enough for just cold rain, but areas to the northwest could see a bit of wintry precipitation with freezing drizzle or freezing rain being the most likely form. Areas from Lamar, MO, to Lake Ozark, MO, and west seem to have the best chance at this.

Tuesday looks like another day with cold rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday looks warmer with temperatures in the 50’s but still with a chance of showers each day.

We’ll finally see some sunshine and drier weather develop on Friday. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs back up near 60°. Halloween Day still looks cool and quiet.

Overcast

Springfield

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

46° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 46° 42°

Sunday

56° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 56° 43°

Monday

43° / 34°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 43° 34°

Tuesday

42° / 38°
Showers
Showers 50% 42° 38°

Wednesday

54° / 41°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 54° 41°

Thursday

53° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 53° 38°

Friday

59° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 59° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

