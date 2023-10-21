Late October with temperatures in the upper 70s! What a beautiful stretch of fall weather days we have been experiencing in the Ozarks. The best part is these wonderful days are going to continue.

Temperatures for your Saturday are going to be pretty similar to what occurred yesterday, just a couple of degrees warmer—a whole lot of Sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front will push through Saturday night. No rainfall will occur as a result of this system, however, winds will shift and temperatures will dip to the lower 70s for the day.

But those warmer temperatures will bounce right back. For back Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will return to the upper 70s before rain chances loom for Wednesday and Thrusday.