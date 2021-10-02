Saturday, October 2 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 60°

Sunday

76° / 53°
AM Shower
AM Shower 18% 76° 53°

Monday

77° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 77° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 58°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 76° 58°

Wednesday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 56°

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 77° 58°

Friday

84° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
61°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
63°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
69°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
64°

After a very warm and dry September, October got us started on a wet foot! At the station, we picked up 1.16″ of rain. While that was quite a bit, to break a record it would have had surpassed 2.36″ set back in 1944. We will take what we can get!

As the upper-level low moves eastward, it would be unheard of to see a wrap-around rain shower or two. I do think most all of the viewing area will stay dry on Sunday. The heating of the day might have enough lift to provide a shower or two.

Temperatures will be very seasonal for the first of October. Mid-70’s is very normal for this time of the year. We should stay in a dry and “normal” pattern for the first part of next week. I’m keeping my eye on next weekend. Some models are really pushing temperatures into the 90’s. Models are still all over the place, so I do think we have some time so that models can possibly trend downward to get those temperatures back to a more comfortable place for those fall lovers.

Have a great Sunday, friends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Showers in the Vicinity

Springfield Mo

67°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100