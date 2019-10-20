Saturday, October 19 Overnight Forecast

Storm chances for Sunday night —

We had mostly cloudy and cool conditions today. Temperatures only topped off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for most of the Ozarks.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s with mostly cloudy skies at first, those clouds will clear out and patchy fog, at some points dense fog, will develop across the Ozarks.

Sunday, we will start off dry and mild. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next round of showers and storms will push through with a cold front. This is where the forecast gets a bit tricky. IF we can get enough fuel and moisture for these storms, a few could become strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

These storms will be an overnight event, which could also limit our severe storm chances. Those move out and Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain chances will be Thursday and Friday. Long term, temperatures will be cooler than normal for the end of October and beginning of November.

Overcast

Springfield

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Overcast

Branson

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Overcast

Harrison

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

Morning showers
Sunday

Mix of sun and clouds
Monday

Mix of sun and clouds
Tuesday

Mainly sunny
Wednesday

Plenty of sun
Thursday

Showers possible
Friday

Plenty of sun
