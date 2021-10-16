Saturday, October 16 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 50°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 44°

Friday

64° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 64° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
2%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
3%
43°

43°

7 AM
Clear
3%
43°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
44°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

7 PM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

8 PM
Clear
1%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
3%
54°

Temperatures tonight will decrease to the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly clear skies. It will be a gorgeous day on tap for Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s lower 70s Sunday. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.

Clear

Springfield Mo

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

