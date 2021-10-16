Temperatures tonight will decrease to the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly clear skies. It will be a gorgeous day on tap for Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s lower 70s Sunday. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.
Saturday, October 16 Overnight Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph SE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson44°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 1 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison47°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains43°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous