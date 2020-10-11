Saturday, October 10 Overnight Forecast

Today was warm with a few clouds. Temperatures topped off in the lower to middle 80’s. We do it again tomorrow with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a few clouds but otherwise clear. Patchy fog is also possible by morning.

Sunday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

A front will move in on Monday. It looks like that front will come in dry, just keeping us windy and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s.

Thursday another front will come with a reinforcing shot of cooler air. This will bring in more fall-like conditions with temperatures in the 60’s for Friday into this weekend.

Clear

Springfield

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 59°
Clear
Clear 0% 84° 59°

Sunday

85° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 62°

Monday

76° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 48°

Tuesday

79° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 50°

Wednesday

79° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 55°

Thursday

71° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 42°

Friday

66° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

5 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
63°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

7 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

