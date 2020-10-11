Saturday, October 10 Overnight Forecast

Today was warm with a few clouds. Temperatures topped off in the lower to middle 80’s. We do it again tomorrow with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a few clouds but otherwise clear. Patchy fog is also possible by morning.

Sunday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

A front will move in on Monday. It looks like that front will come in dry, just keeping us windy and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s.





Thursday another front will come with a reinforcing shot of cooler air. This will bring in more fall-like conditions with temperatures in the 60’s for Friday into this weekend.