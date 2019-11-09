Saturday, November 9 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weekend warm-up, cold blast to start the week —

Saturday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s thanks to southerly winds bringing in warm air. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine, a great day to get outside! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunday another great day is on tap! Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Sadly, the mild conditions will be short-lived. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30’s with a cold front sagging south bringing in arctic air and precipitation chances.

Let’s talk about this precipitation. We will start off with rain showers Sunday night into the overnight hours. Then, as cold air filters in we will see a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain. As the cold air continues to fill in, we will see that mix transition to snow before all is said and done. In terms of impacts, because of the warm weekend, the ground will be warm, so accumulations will be low if any, something we will continue to monitor.

Monday highs will be during the early morning hours in the 30’s. Through the day, temperatures will tumble into the 20’s all day despite clearing skies. Wind chill values will be in the teens with blustery northerly winds. Overnight lows will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Tuesday we stay cold with temperatures only topping off in the upper 20’s despite plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will once again be in the teens.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer in the 40’s and plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 43°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 62° 43°

Sunday

66° / 35°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 66° 35°

Monday

35° / 14°
Morning rain/snow
Morning rain/snow 40% 35° 14°

Tuesday

30° / 18°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 30° 18°

Wednesday

44° / 29°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 44° 29°

Thursday

47° / 29°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 47° 29°

Friday

50° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 50° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Clear
10%
52°

50°

7 PM
Clear
10%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
10%
48°

48°

9 PM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
10%
47°

47°

11 PM
Clear
10%
47°

47°

12 AM
Clear
10%
47°

47°

1 AM
Clear
10%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
10%
46°

47°

4 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
54°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

Trending Stories