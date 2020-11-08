Saturday, November 7 Overnight Forecast

What a beautiful day we had! Temperatures topped off in the 70’s with sunshine! We keep 70’s but winds will pick up and we will see more clouds Sunday ahead of a front coming in on Tuesday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a few clouds but a quiet night.

Sunday will bring temperatures in the middle and upper 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions will be likely with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy Monday ahead of a front that will come on Tuesday. Showers moving in overnight is not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing showers and cooler temperatures. This front needs to watched closely for the potential for strong storms during the day but instability will be limited so it looks like it will just rain for the most part. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s ahead of the front with temperatures dropping behind it.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday into the end of the week looks seasonal with temperatures in the 60’s and maybe a rain chances or two.

Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 57°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 74° 57°

Sunday

76° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 61°

Monday

76° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 76° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 35°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 70° 35°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 60° 40°

Thursday

64° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 64° 40°

Friday

60° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 60° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

2 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

