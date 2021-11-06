Saturday, November 6 Morning Forecast

High pressure will build across the Ozarks, bringing warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine to the viewing area. Today temperatures will be increasing near average in the mid-60s. Sunday temperatures increase to the upper 60s lower 70s with sunny skies.

Quiet weather will stick around through Monday before increasing clouds come into the Ozarks by Tuesday. Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday. A disturbance will sweep through next week, bringing the next chance for showers and storms. Severe chances are iffy at the point, but we will continue to watch this as the time moves closer. A cold pattern will set into the Ozarks late next week, and this pattern looks to hang through mid-November. This weekend will be excellent for any outdoor activity including, hiking, biking, and outdoor chores. Don’t forget to fall back on Saturday night as the time changes, and we get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep! Temperatures will slowly decrease throughout next week, with colder temperatures by Friday.