Saturday, November 30 Overnight Forecast

Wind Advisory until 6 PM Sunday —





We started off this morning with wet conditions and cool. A cold front brought in showers, moved out, and took the clouds with it! Temperatures were able to top off in the middle and upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight temperatures will be cold with a cold day on Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the west at 20-25 mph and gust up to 45 mph. The large, potent storm system is now to our north and east. This will continue to push east tonight into Sunday. It will swing another cold front into the Ozarks. A few flurries are possible, especially in our northwest counties. No road or travel impacts are expected.

Sunday, temperatures will be about 20° lower than Saturday. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusting once again to 45 mph with sustained winds out of the west at 25-30 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with a few flurries possible again mainly in our northwest counties.





Monday, winds finally calm down with more sunshine and temperatures in the low to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer in the middle 50’s with a few clouds but mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s.

Our next rain chance will be late Thursday into the overnight hours. As of right now, it will be rain but there is a chance for wintry mix, something we will continue to monitor.