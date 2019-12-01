Saturday, November 30 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wind Advisory until 6 PM Sunday —

We started off this morning with wet conditions and cool. A cold front brought in showers, moved out, and took the clouds with it! Temperatures were able to top off in the middle and upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight temperatures will be cold with a cold day on Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the west at 20-25 mph and gust up to 45 mph. The large, potent storm system is now to our north and east. This will continue to push east tonight into Sunday. It will swing another cold front into the Ozarks. A few flurries are possible, especially in our northwest counties. No road or travel impacts are expected.

Sunday, temperatures will be about 20° lower than Saturday. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusting once again to 45 mph with sustained winds out of the west at 25-30 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with a few flurries possible again mainly in our northwest counties.

Monday, winds finally calm down with more sunshine and temperatures in the low to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer in the middle 50’s with a few clouds but mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s.

Our next rain chance will be late Thursday into the overnight hours. As of right now, it will be rain but there is a chance for wintry mix, something we will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 34°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 40% 65° 34°

Sunday

40° / 27°
Mostly cloudy and windy
Mostly cloudy and windy 10% 40° 27°

Monday

44° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 44° 30°

Tuesday

53° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

54° / 40°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 20% 54° 40°

Friday

50° / 35°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 50° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

11 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
44°

41°

12 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
41°

39°

1 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
39°

38°

2 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
38°

37°

3 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
37°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

34°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

34°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

35°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
37°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

38°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

39°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
39°

38°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

37°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
33°

Trending Stories