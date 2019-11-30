Saturday, November 30 Forecast

Breezy conditions to come, sunshine returns —

Saturday, a cold front will push through during the morning and early afternoon hours. This will bring the final round of rain for the weekend. Once that moves out, it will take the clouds with it leaving behind sunshine but breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Temperatures will top off int he middle 60’s in the early afternoon and then slowly dropping off into the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Sunday, we’ll keep the breezy conditions but this time out of the northwest at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. This will also bring in colder air with temperatures only topping off in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Monday for the return to work and school, temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will begin our gradual warming trend with temperatures in the 50’s both days and plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of rain won’t come until late Thursday night.