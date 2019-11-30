Saturday, November 30 Forecast

Breezy conditions to come, sunshine returns —

Saturday, a cold front will push through during the morning and early afternoon hours. This will bring the final round of rain for the weekend. Once that moves out, it will take the clouds with it leaving behind sunshine but breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Temperatures will top off int he middle 60’s in the early afternoon and then slowly dropping off into the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Sunday, we’ll keep the breezy conditions but this time out of the northwest at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. This will also bring in colder air with temperatures only topping off in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Monday for the return to work and school, temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will begin our gradual warming trend with temperatures in the 50’s both days and plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of rain won’t come until late Thursday night.

Overcast

Springfield

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 44°
Rain
Rain 70% 48° 44°

Saturday

65° / 35°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 65° 35°

Sunday

42° / 28°
Windy, and mainly cloudy
Windy, and mainly cloudy 10% 42° 28°

Monday

46° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 46° 30°

Tuesday

54° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 54° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

54° / 40°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 54° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

2 AM
Showers
60%
51°

52°

3 AM
Rain
60%
52°

53°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
53°

54°

5 AM
Rain
70%
54°

55°

6 AM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

7 AM
Showers
50%
55°

56°

8 AM
Showers
40%
56°

58°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
64°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

62°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
62°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

5 PM
Clear
0%
56°

52°

6 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

9 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

11 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
44°

41°

12 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
41°

39°

1 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
39°

