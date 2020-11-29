Saturday, November 28 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Light showers Sunday, cold blast for Monday --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Overall, today was not a bad day. Temperatures topped off in the middle 50’s and the sun was shining. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of showers for Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with showers likely by morning, especially near the state line.

Showers will be possible for the day on Sunday. Nothing severe and nothing heavy, just a cold and damp day. Not everyone will see rain. Rainfall totals will be light, a tenth of an inch, maybe two near the state line. Some of us won’t see any rain Sunday. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight low will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so the timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change.

After Thursday, temperatures will be in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s leading into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
34°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
35°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

55° / 35°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 55° 35°

Sunday

47° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 47° 24°

Monday

37° / 20°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 37° 20°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

47° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 28°

Thursday

38° / 27°
Rain and snow
Rain and snow 30% 38° 27°

Friday

41° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 41° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

35°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

37°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

44°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

42°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

40°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100