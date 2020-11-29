Saturday, November 28 Overnight Forecast

Overall, today was not a bad day. Temperatures topped off in the middle 50’s and the sun was shining. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of showers for Sunday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with showers likely by morning, especially near the state line.

Showers will be possible for the day on Sunday. Nothing severe and nothing heavy, just a cold and damp day. Not everyone will see rain. Rainfall totals will be light, a tenth of an inch, maybe two near the state line. Some of us won’t see any rain Sunday. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight low will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so the timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change.

After Thursday, temperatures will be in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s leading into the weekend.