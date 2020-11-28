Saturday, November 28 Forecast

Weather

Nice start to the weekend, rain and cold on the way --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds and increasing showers.

Showers will be possible for the day on Sunday. Nothing severe and nothing heavy, just a cold and damp day. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight low will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low around 27F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Starry. Low around 27F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 27°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 53° 27°

Saturday

55° / 34°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 55° 34°

Sunday

47° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 47° 24°

Monday

37° / 20°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 37° 20°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

47° / 28°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 47° 28°

Thursday

40° / 27°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 40° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

2 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

3 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

4 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

5 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

6 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

7 AM
Clear
10%
29°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
32°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

38°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100