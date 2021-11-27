Saturday, November 27 Overnight Forecast

WEBB CITY, Mo. -- It's a big weekend for a Webb City student-athlete. Not a football player; rather, an aficionado on the trampoline. Stuart Price has the story of world-class athlete Emma Cox.

She may not be having turkey this holiday weekend, but she's not far from it, the country of turkey that is. This weekend, Webb City High School Freshman Emma Cox is representing her country in the 2021 Trampoline World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan in the 13 and 14 year old tumbling competition.