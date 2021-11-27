It was a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, with temperatures that topped out in the 60s! Temperatures tonight will be above average, only bottoming out in the mid-30s. A cold front will pass through tonight, bringing cooler temperatures to the area tomorrow. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. A few clouds will be in the sky tomorrow for the Ozarks. Overnight temperatures will be near average in the low 30s. The warmer temperatures return Monday due to high pressure and a warm front pushing through. The next 3 days will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! It will also be a great time to get the car washed as rain isn’t in the forecast for a while! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, but the 60s will dominate the region next week!
Saturday, November 27 Overnight Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo40°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Branson48°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Harrison51°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Rolla44°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
West Plains46°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter