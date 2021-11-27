Saturday, November 27 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

46° / 37°
Clear
Clear 0% 46° 37°

Sunday

51° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 33°

Monday

62° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 45°

Thursday

67° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 67° 47°

Friday

63° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 63° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

11 PM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

12 AM
Clear
2%
45°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
39°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
38°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
38°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

41°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

39°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
39°

37°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
37°

It was a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, with temperatures that topped out in the 60s! Temperatures tonight will be above average, only bottoming out in the mid-30s. A cold front will pass through tonight, bringing cooler temperatures to the area tomorrow. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. A few clouds will be in the sky tomorrow for the Ozarks. Overnight temperatures will be near average in the low 30s. The warmer temperatures return Monday due to high pressure and a warm front pushing through. The next 3 days will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! It will also be a great time to get the car washed as rain isn’t in the forecast for a while! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, but the 60s will dominate the region next week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100