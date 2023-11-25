Chilly late November weather has been the theme for the past week. 5 out of the last 6 days have been well below average. We’ll be following the same trend this weekend.

Temperatures for Saturday will be warmer than Black Friday, but still not warm. Upper 40s for most with a few places reaching into the 50s.

Clouds will start to return this afternoon as a precursor of what’s to come. Overnight rain returns to the Ozarks. Accumulation totals will be on the lighter side ranging from 0.1-0.25″.

Areas along and north of Highway 54 may see a wintery mix falling down. Air temperatures will be cold enough for snowflakes and flurries to form. The question is, will soil temperatures manage to cool down enough to not melt any frozen hydrometers on contact?

For the places that do manage to see snowfall, it will only be a light dusting. Overall, travel impacts will thankfully be minimal for this Thanksgiving weekend. Expect wet roads with the possibility of ice forming over bridges.

Sunday temperatures will be chilly. Rain can linger for the morning hour before gradual cloud clearing as the day progresses. High temperatures will be trapped in the low 40s for both Sunday and Monday before a warm-up occurs on Tuesday.