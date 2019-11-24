Saturday, November 23 Overnight Forecast

Warm-up coming, more rain chances —

We started off today with clouds and light drizzle with a few flurries mixed in. The clouds cleared out and temperatures were able to top off in the lower and middle 40’s with sunshine for the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are on the way!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s and some upper 20’s are possible under mostly starry skies. Some patchy fog may develop as well.

Sunday looks gorgeous! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with so much sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 40’s.

Monday to start off your workweek looks great! Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with so much sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Tuesday we will be on the warm side of a front that will allow temperatures to warm up into the lower to middle 60’s with a chance of showers and windy conditions. Because we will be on the warm side of the front, I don’t expect much in the way of wintry precipitation. A cold front will move through and drop temperatures back into the lower 30’s.

Wednesday will be cooler with northerly winds and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only top off in the middle to upper 40’s.

Rain returns to the forecast for Thanksgiving and through the weekend. Timing, rain totals, and location are still uncertain at this time. Temperatures will generally be around average through the weekend.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

44° / 31°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 44° 31°

Sunday

59° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 59° 37°

Monday

64° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 45°

Tuesday

63° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 63° 33°

Wednesday

49° / 37°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 49° 37°

Thursday

49° / 37°
Rain
Rain 30% 49° 37°

Friday

52° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 52° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

11 PM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

12 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
10%
32°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
35°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

5 PM
Clear
0%
55°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

7 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

8 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

