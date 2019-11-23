Saturday, November 23 Forecast

Chilly Saturday, warm-up coming —

Finally, the core of the storm that brought us showers will push through and out of the Ozarks Saturday, taking the clouds with it.

Saturday, we’ll start off the day with light drizzle and leftover showers. As the day progresses, clouds will be slow to clear so temperatures will only be able to top off in the lower to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop to near freezing.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Monday to start off your workweek looks great! Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with so much sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Then we enter an active pattern once again. Showers and windy conditions will enter the Ozarks Tuesday with temperatures in the 50’s. Wednesday will be quiet for travel plans but Thursday and into next weekend looks wet and cool.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

37°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
34°F A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Overcast. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

40°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
34°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

41° / 34°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 41° 34°

Saturday

44° / 31°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 44° 31°

Sunday

59° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 59° 37°

Monday

63° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 45°

Tuesday

57° / 31°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 57° 31°

Wednesday

50° / 39°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 10% 50° 39°

Thursday

52° / 48°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 52° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

1 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
37°

37°

2 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
37°

37°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

36°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
34°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

39°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

41°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
38°

37°

7 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

8 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

9 PM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

10 PM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

11 PM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

12 AM
Clear
10%
34°

