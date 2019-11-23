Saturday, November 23 Forecast

Chilly Saturday, warm-up coming —

Finally, the core of the storm that brought us showers will push through and out of the Ozarks Saturday, taking the clouds with it.

Saturday, we’ll start off the day with light drizzle and leftover showers. As the day progresses, clouds will be slow to clear so temperatures will only be able to top off in the lower to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop to near freezing.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Monday to start off your workweek looks great! Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with so much sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Then we enter an active pattern once again. Showers and windy conditions will enter the Ozarks Tuesday with temperatures in the 50’s. Wednesday will be quiet for travel plans but Thursday and into next weekend looks wet and cool.