Saturday, November 21 Overnight Forecast

It was a wet, soggy, chilly day with showers all day. Showers will continue into the overnight hours and they will exit Sunday morning.

Overnight tonight showers will continue with heavy pockets of rain at times. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 40’s.

Sunday, showers will be exiting during the morning hours leaving behind cool temperatures again, getting stuck in the upper 40’s for the day. Clouds will try to clear out during the afternoon, we may even get a few rays of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with clearing skies.

This rain could be heavy at times, with up to 2 inches possible by the time all is said and done, which is great for our drought conditions!





Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 50’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers.

Showers are likely Tuesday and again on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Both days will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This round of showers/storms could be strong to severe, but instability will be limited. This is something that will be monitored. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

By Thanksgiving, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50’s with a few clouds but should be dry for the holiday.

Another round of showers is possible next weekend.