Saturday, November 21 Morning

Weather

Saturday, temperatures will get stuck in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely all day. It will be overall damp and chilly day. A rumble of thunder or two is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with showers continuing.

Sunday, showers will be exiting during the morning hours leaving behind cool temperatures again, getting stuck in the upper 40’s for the day. Clouds will try to clear out during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with clearing skies.

This rain could be heavy at times, with up to 2 inches possible by the time all is said and done, which is great for our drought conditions!

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers.

Showers are likely Tuesday and again on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

By Thanksgiving, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50’s with a few clouds but should be dry for the holiday.

Overcast

Springfield Mo

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds. Showers developing. Low 49F. Winds NE at 8 to 18 mph.
49°F More clouds. Showers developing. Low 49F. Winds NE at 8 to 18 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 10% 70° 49°

Saturday

50° / 41°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 50° 41°

Sunday

48° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 60% 48° 32°

Monday

54° / 43°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 54° 43°

Tuesday

55° / 44°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 55° 44°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 53° 35°

Thursday

57° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

53°

2 AM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

3 AM
Showers
60%
53°

52°

4 AM
Light Rain
80%
52°

51°

5 AM
Light Rain
80%
51°

50°

6 AM
Rain
90%
50°

48°

7 AM
Rain
90%
48°

48°

8 AM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

9 AM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

10 AM
Rain
80%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
80%
49°

50°

12 PM
Rain
80%
50°

49°

1 PM
Rain
80%
49°

49°

2 PM
Rain
80%
49°

49°

3 PM
Rain
80%
49°

47°

4 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

5 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

6 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

7 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

8 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

9 PM
Rain
100%
47°

46°

10 PM
Rain
100%
46°

46°

11 PM
Rain
80%
46°

46°

12 AM
Rain
60%
46°

