I know plenty of people have been enjoying these warm temperatures and today might be the last day we’ll be blessed with the above-average weather in the 60s for a good while. Get outside and enjoy the mild sunny conditions before they disappear.

The inevitable return to typically fall weather may be happening sooner than you think. Sunday temperature will be limited to the upper 50s with cloud cover thickening up as the day progresses. The high temperature for the day will depend on how quickly clouds return.

Not only are we expecting clouds to return on Sunday there will be much-needed rainfall trickling down in the evening hour as well. It’s been two weeks since we have seen measurable rainfall in Springfield. Furthermore, you have to go all the way back to October for the last time we’ve had widespread rainfall across the Ozarks.

Rain will intensify Sunday night and persist Monday. We won’t finish drying out until Tuesday. Most places will see around 0.5 – 1″ of rainfall.

The weather looking both dry and quiet for Wednesday. Great news for everyone traveling to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving. Quiet and calm weather will be in place for not only the Ozarks but most of the county. The only exception to that is for the East Coast which will experience some rain and snow showers.

Thanksgiving temperatures will get off to a cold start but warm up fairly nicely to the upper 40s. Much colder weather will be coming after Turkey Day due to a pipeline of chilly air. Still very early but this system could create our first shot at winter weather.