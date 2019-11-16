Saturday, November 16 Forecast

Quiet weather, staying mild —

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s with plenty of sunshine, warming up slightly. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will push in Sunday.

Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the lower 50’s, with a few showers throughout the day. A front will push in and bring those shower chances but the atmosphere is so dry that it will have a hard squeezing rain out. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s.

Monday, we’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up slightly in the middle and upper 50’s. Another hit or miss shower is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with clearing skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will trend warming with temperatures flirting with 60 both days and plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday another front will push in bringing a chance of showers both Thursday and Friday. Timing and totals are uncertain but will be updated as time gets closer.

Clear

Springfield

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Friday

52° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 27°

Saturday

55° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 55° 35°

Sunday

52° / 36°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 52° 36°

Monday

56° / 37°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 56° 37°

Tuesday

59° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 59° 39°

Wednesday

62° / 46°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 62° 46°

Thursday

56° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 56° 33°

30°

2 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
27°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

