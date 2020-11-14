Saturday, November 14 Forecast

Weather

Saturday will bring showers and storm chances. This system will need to be watched for the potential for some strong to severe storms. The stronger cold front will move in during the evening. That is where the severe potential comes in.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk, meaning a few strong to severe storms will be possible. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and there is a tornado threat, it is low, but not zero. Download the KOLR10 weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, topping off in the middle 50’s but with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday into much of next week, an area of high pressure will move in and be in control of our weather. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine for most of the week.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 60’s and we warm up into the upper 60’s but Wednesday and into the end of next week with little rain chances.

Overcast

Springfield Mo

46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening. Scattered showers developing later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
46°F Partly cloudy during the evening. Scattered showers developing later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
39°F Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

43°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
41°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 46°
Showers and possibly some thunder overnight
Showers and possibly some thunder overnight 10% 53° 46°

Saturday

63° / 42°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 70% 63° 42°

Sunday

54° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 54° 36°

Monday

60° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 61° 40°

Wednesday

66° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 50°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
60%
46°

47°

6 AM
Rain
60%
47°

47°

7 AM
Showers
60%
47°

48°

8 AM
Showers
50%
48°

50°

9 AM
Showers
40%
50°

55°

10 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
55°

57°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
57°

59°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
30%
59°

60°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
60°

62°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
62°

62°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
62°

62°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
62°

62°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

62°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
62°

62°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

63°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

60°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
53°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

