Saturday, November 14 Evening Forecast

It has been an active night across the KOLR 10 Viewing Area thanks to a cold front tracking through the region. The boundary sparked Tornado Warnings as well as Severe Thunderstorm Warnings which brought gusty winds and hail to the Ozarks. Overnight, high pressure will build in behind this storm system giving us a nice clearing and cooling trend. Highs on Sunday will be below average, topping out in the mid-50s. As high pressure holds strong, sunshine will prevail heading into our third week of November. Southerly flow begins to ramp back up as this ridge builds into the Plains. That wind direction will pump in warmer temps by the middle to the latter half of next week. Highs surge back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system moves our way by next weekend which will bring some more clouds our way but we are looking to stay dry at the moment.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast and windy with rain showers and storms at times. Some strong possible. Low 40F. Winds S/NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Overcast and windy with rain showers and storms at times. Some strong possible. Low 40F. Winds S/NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph VAR
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

52°F Few Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with light rain likely. Low 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
41°F Windy with light rain likely. Low 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
43°F Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

60° / 40°
Clear
Clear 0% 60° 40°

Sunday

54° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 54° 36°

Monday

60° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 60° 34°

Tuesday

61° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 61° 37°

Wednesday

66° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 50°

Thursday

70° / 52°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 0% 70° 52°

Friday

72° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

45°

6 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

1 AM
Clear
0%
37°

