Saturday, November 14 Evening Forecast

It has been an active night across the KOLR 10 Viewing Area thanks to a cold front tracking through the region. The boundary sparked Tornado Warnings as well as Severe Thunderstorm Warnings which brought gusty winds and hail to the Ozarks. Overnight, high pressure will build in behind this storm system giving us a nice clearing and cooling trend. Highs on Sunday will be below average, topping out in the mid-50s. As high pressure holds strong, sunshine will prevail heading into our third week of November. Southerly flow begins to ramp back up as this ridge builds into the Plains. That wind direction will pump in warmer temps by the middle to the latter half of next week. Highs surge back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system moves our way by next weekend which will bring some more clouds our way but we are looking to stay dry at the moment.
Have a great night!
-Meteorologist T.J. Springer