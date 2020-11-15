Saturday, November 14 Evening Forecast

Saturday will bring showers and storm chances. This system will need to be watched for the potential for some strong to severe storms. The stronger cold front will move in during the evening. That is where the severe potential comes in.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk, meaning a few strong to severe storms will be possible. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and there is a tornado threat, it is low, but not zero. Download the KOLR10 weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60's with overnight lows in the lower 40's.