Saturday, November 13 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 26°

Saturday

48° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 36°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 33°

Monday

60° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 42°

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 53°

Wednesday

61° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 61° 36°

Thursday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 31°

Hourly Forecast

34°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
31°

29°

4 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

5 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

6 AM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

42°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

This morning, it will feel like the teens in a few places so make sure to bundle up! Those cold temperatures started today and will continue into the weekend. The clouds will clear up tonight, with a few clouds in the sky tomorrow.

A cold front will sweep through Sunday, bringing a slight chance for rain showers Sunday morning, mainly for central Missouri. Most areas will stay dry through the weekend and the beginning of next week. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s tomorrow and increase again for Sunday. Temperatures have been a roller-coast for November, with 4 days below average and 7 above. This trend will continue for next week as well. It will slowly warm up into the beginning of next week before the next front cools us off once more.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

34°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

35°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

35°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

