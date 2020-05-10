Saturday, May 9 Overnight Forecast

Sunny Mother's Day, unsettled pattern returns --

BRRRRR!! It was a COLD morning with temperatures in the middle and some lower 30’s across the Ozarks. We broke a record in Rolla this morning. Thankfully, the sun came out and temperatures warmed back up into the lower 60’s. We’ll keep the 60’s for Mother’s Day before rain chances return for most of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s. A cold front will swing in bringing a reinforcement of cold air and maybe a shower or two. Not everyone will see these showers.

Mother’s Day looks sunny but cool. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine but about 10-15° below average. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s. Frost potential is possible.

Monday will start our unsettled pattern. We’ll have a northwesterly flow, so cool air will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle and get stuck in the 50’s both days. A chance of showers is likely both days. I don’t expect washout days.

Wednesday and Thursday the shower/storm chances continue. The flow will switch to more southwesterly. That means more moisture, stronger winds, greater instability are all possible. A chance of severe weather cannot be ruled out for either day. Again, no wash out days but something to continue to watch.

The showers don’t end there. We keep shower chances through next weekend.

