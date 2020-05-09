Saturday, May 9 Forecast

Saturday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Sunday for Mother’s Day with be much like Saturday. Temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with so much sunshine for Mom! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.





Monday will start our unsettled pattern for much of next week. Temperatures will be cool in the middle and upper 50’s with a chance of showers during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Tuesday there is another chance of showers with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday brings another chance of showers but temperatures will be in the lower 70’s and overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Thursday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with another chance of showers.

We keep the unsettled pattern into the weekend. Severe weather is not out of the question but needs to be monitored.